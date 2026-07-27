Widespread damage across Chicago after 2 rounds of severe weather

Storm damage throughout the Chicago area was widespread on Monday, featuring flooding on the North Side and a roof being torn off a business on the South Side.

Two rounds of storms swept through the area on Monday afternoon, prompting tornado and thunderstorm watches and warnings.

At a Dollar Tree in Beverly, a portion of the roof came crashing down onto the sidewalk, blocking the front of the entrance.

"It was just a big thud ... a thud on the ground, boom," said Duane Carter.

Carter just stepped inside the store at 92nd and Western when the powerful winds toppled a portion of the roof.

"I saw it came down and I was just glad that I wasn't there," he said. "I will say it did make me appreciate life more."

In Uptown, pool chairs were tossed as slashing rain ripped through.

One man climbed to the top of his car for safety. He needed to be rescued from the standing water under a viaduct on the Near West Side.

A homeowner near 83rd and Pulaski shared video of his flooded basement and the severe damage caused by the fast-falling rain.

Adding to the mix, water could be seen shooting from the ground in the Austin neighborhood.

"You can't be mad at nature, you know," Joe Konga said, laughing.

At Devon Sport, a clothing and shoe store, Konga, who is the manager, encouraged customers to shop online as the water seeped in and the roof started to leak.

"We have a swimming pool right here. I don't know if the sewer system is working or not, but the rain is coming down so heavy," he said.

Back at the Beverly Dollar Tree, at a busy stretch of Western Avenue and where the 95th Street bus stop is, Chicago fire officials say that no one was injured.