Illinois National Guard troops to support forces in the Middle East

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, nearly 200 soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard are shipping out overseas.

Those soldiers are based in Kankakee and Peoria. Their mission: To provide air support to U.S. forces in the Middle East. On Wednesday, a special ceremony was held in Peoria ahead of their deployment.

Governor JB Pritzker was there, along with Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, and many of the soldiers' families.  Originally established in 1723, this year, the Illinois National Guard is marking its 300th year of service. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

