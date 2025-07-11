Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois measles outbreak is over, health department says

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois measles outbreak is over, health department says
Illinois measles outbreak is over, health department says 00:55

The Illinois Department of Public Health has declared the state's measles outbreak officially over.

Eight measles cases, all linked to each other, were identified in southern Illinois in April and May, prompting officials to declare an outbreak. Around the same time two cases in Cook County were also identified, which were not related to the downstate cases or to each other.

IDPH officials said Friday that no new measles cases have been identified in Illinois since May 22. Two incubation periods for the virus, which constitute 42 days each, have passed since the last case was identified, which allows health officials to declare the outbreak over.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the larges number of measles cases across the country in the past 33 years in 2025. Over 90% of those cases have been in unvaccinated children and adults, and so far three deaths have been reported, the same number of American measles deaths reported between 2001 and 2024 combined.

IDPH officials stressed the importance of making sure you and your children are properly vaccinated against measles to prevent infection and spread. The MMR vaccine is typically given to children in two doses, the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second between ages four and six

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.