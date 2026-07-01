Illinois House Speaker Welch makes moves toward removal of Rep. Harry Benton

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch is making moves to remove state Rep. Harry Benton (D-Plainfield) from office.

Welch said he ordered the state House Chief Ethics Officer to open an investigation into Benton after reports of "concerning conduct."

Now that the report is complete, Welch wrote, "If [Benton] does not resign, we will initiate the process of expelling him from the House."

Welch's statement does not say what Benton is accused of doing wrong.

Benton represents the 97th House District, which includes most of Plainfield and parts of Naperville, Aurora, Shorewood, and Oswego. He was first elected in 2022.