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Illinois House Speaker Welch makes moves toward removal of Rep. Harry Benton

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

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Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch is making moves to remove state Rep. Harry Benton (D-Plainfield) from office.

Welch said he ordered the state House Chief Ethics Officer to open an investigation into Benton after reports of "concerning conduct."

Now that the report is complete, Welch wrote, "If [Benton] does not resign, we will initiate the process of expelling him from the House."

Welch's statement does not say what Benton is accused of doing wrong.

Benton represents the 97th House District, which includes most of Plainfield and parts of Naperville, Aurora, Shorewood, and Oswego. He was first elected in 2022.

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