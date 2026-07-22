Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission to decide whether to release probe of former Rep. Harry Benton

The Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission on Thursday will decide whether to release a report that led to the resignation of state Rep. Harry Benton (D-Plainfield) over reported allegations of sexual harassment.

It would be the first time authorities reveal details of the allegations that led to legislative leaders stripping Benton of his committee assignments and calling on him to step down.

Benton resigned earlier this month and dropped his bid for re-election, days after Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Hillside) called for him to step down.

The Legislative Inspector General's report on Benton's behavior remains under wraps, but Welch has said it outlines "outrageous, unethical, and unprofessional" conduct.

But Welch's own behavior also is being called into question.

The allegations against former Benton will remain sealed unless the Legislative Ethics Commission – made up of four Republicans and four Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly – vote to make the report public.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday called for the commission to make that report public.

"We need to see that report, and I know that I have heard that the speaker also believes that we should see that report," Pritzker said.

In calling for Benton's resignation earlier this month, Welch said, "I think the process worked. I think accountability was had."

Since then, the Chicago Tribune has reported that Welch learned of sexual harassment allegations against Benton three years ago, but waited three months to interview him, and waited years to discipline him, all while helping fund Benton's re-election in 2024.

If the allegations are true, the governor was asked if Welch also should resign.

"The speaker has a responsibility to be utterly and completely transparent about the situation to make sure that he is letting the public know, as well as in particular his members know, exactly what happened; and to the extent that he made mistakes, to own up to those mistakes," Pritzker said.

Welch told the Tribune he waited three months to question Benton because Benton's former staffer who accused him of sexual harassment asked the speaker to wait.

But that staffer told the Tribune she doesn't recall asking Welch to wait.

"It could well be when the whole story emerges that the speaker's tenure in that role could be limited," said Better Government Association president and executive director David Greising.

Greising said, while Welch's political past and future will get a fresh look, the Benton report must come to light.

"The report must be released, and in fact the law needs to be changed so that it is mandated that a completed report – especially one that leads to the resignation of a member – should be released to the public," he said.

Welch's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Springfield to decide whether the report on Benton should be made public.