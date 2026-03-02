Lawsuit accuses Illinois prison of forcing pregnant woman into induced labor

A woman is suing the Illinois Department of Corrections, claiming she was forced to give birth before her due date while she was incarcerated in 2024.

According to the federal lawsuit, Amy Hicks was in custody at Logan Correctional Center in downstate Lincoln for a drug conviction in 2024. She was 7 ½ months pregnant.

Prison officials told Hicks it was prison policy to schedule an induction for all pregnant inmates. Hicks filed a grievance, saying she wanted to go into labor naturally, but she was still forced to undergo the procedure, according to the lawsuit.

"The forced induction was painful, physically violating, and emotionally traumatizing," the lawsuit states. "[Hicks] never consented to induction and repeatedly raised objections to doctors, nurses, guards, counselors, and other Illinois Department of Corrections and Wexford Health Sources employees both verbally and in writing."

Hicks is now seeking damages and a change to the prison's policy.

The Illinois Department of Corrections did not respond to a request for comment.