Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.

During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting.

"The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.

Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.