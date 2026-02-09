Illinois lawmakers announce bill intended to close school funding gap

Two Illinois state legislators want to make sure school districts get the funding they need.

State Sen. Graciela Guzmán (D-Chicago) and Rep. Will Davis (D-East Hazel Crest) on Monday announced the introduction of a new bill to address the financial disparity across the state.

They want to make sure schools have money to fund the programs they are required by the state to offer, such as special education.

"Evidence-based formula was designed to correct generations of disinvestment that have harmed Black and brown communities, rural communities, working-class communities all across our state," said Illinois state Sen. Graciela Guzmán (D-Chicago), "but it only works if it's actually funded. A promise without funding is not a promise. It is an excuse."

The Chicago Teachers Union backs the bill, saying education needs to be fully funded — especially in communities that have been systematically underfunded.