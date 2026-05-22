Illinois Junk Fee Ban Act passes Senate, heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for signature

The Illinois Senate passed the state's Junk Fee Ban Act Thursday, which had already been approved by the House, and now it heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

The bill makes it unlawful for any business to advertise a product's price without including surcharges and fees in that price up front.

The bill was first introduced three years ago. Junk fees are charges added to the total cost of hotels, ticketed events, technology, and other goods and services.

Businesses that don't comply could be fined. Pritzker said he will sign the law.

"Illinois consumers have been nickel-and-dimed out of thousands of dollars per year by unnecessary and deceptive junk fees," he said in a statement. "I am proud that the Illinois General Assembly has passed the Junk Fee Ban Act to put money back in the pockets of families and establish fair, honest pricing — from concert tickets to online shopping."

The bill passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.