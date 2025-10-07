Illinois Hunger Coalition to close after 36 years

The Illinois Hunger Coalition announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors for good this fall after 36 years.

The coalition was founded in 1988, and touted on its website that it is the only statewide membership coalition working to end hunger and address its underlying issues.

The coalition has worked to fight hunger and food insecurity since through community organizing, education, policy advocacy, and direct aid to those in need, according its website.

Diane Doherty, who led the Illinois Hunger Coalition for nearly 30 years, died this past summer, according to the coalition. An announcement by Illinois Hunger Coalition board president Fr. Bill Vanecko credited Doherty with leaving behind a "profound legacy of advocacy" with her "leadership and fierce dedication," but did not specify whether her death had anything to do with the decision to close the coalition.

Vanecko emphasized in his announcement that even though the coalition is closing, its mission is "more urgent than ever."

"Hunger remains a daily reality for too many, and addressing it requires not only immediate support but also long-term solutions rooted in economic and racial justice," Vanecko wrote. "IHC calls on programs, coalitions, and advocates across Illinois to continue this fight—to expand anti-poverty initiatives, bring vital resources into communities, and empower residents to become leaders in shaping change."

Vanecko's announcement said the coalition will "wind down operations" and close this fall. A specific date was not given.