Chicago area food banks hard at work on Hunger Action Day

Food banks in Chicago's western suburbs were among those trying to raise awareness and solve the hunger crisis across their communities.

An army of volunteers was hard at work. Attention to detail is vital, and the mission couldn't be more noble.

Northern Illinois Food Bank, partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, where they joined forces on Tuesday, which was Hunger Action Day, at the Geneva facility.

"The food insecurity number just continues to grow, and a lot of that has to do with things that we are all experiencing: the cost of rising food prices, the fact that there is a wage gap and people are not able to make those ends meet," said Shannon Thompson, the director of volunteers at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Northern Illinois Food Bank alone serves roughly 575,000 meals a month across 13 counties in the state, a number that has doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization, just one of many, used Tuesday to put a spotlight on the current state of affairs.

"Food insecurity is still elevated, it speaks to the fact that there's so many people who are one or two paychecks away from being in dire need," said Camerin Mattson, of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

With inflation fueling the crisis, food banks have become a critical resource in the fight against hunger. That's why advocates have been keeping a close eye on Washington, where the farm bill is up for a vote in Congress. The legislation supports the nation's farmers and ranchers as well as a number of programs both food banks and families rely on.

There is growing concern that some lawmakers want to slash funding.

"These resources that were proven during the pandemic work," Mattson said. "The safety net works. Let's not cut it. Let's strengthen it."

Hunger Action Day is just one part of a month-long initiative where the Chicago area food banks are trying to make a difference.

To learn more about resources available to families in need, and ways to help, visit SolveHungerToday.org.