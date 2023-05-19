Illinois House approves bill cracking down on gun advertisements

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- New legislation could hold gun sellers accountable for marketing to young people.

The Illinois House approved the bill Wednesday.

It now heads to Governor Pritzker's desk, and he is expected to sign it.

The bill closes a loophole in the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which prevents gun makers from being sued for injuries caused by misuse of their products.

If passed, the law would make it illegal to advertise guns to anyone under 18.

State Republicans argue the law is too broad and will cause court challenges. 

