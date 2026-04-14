Illinois Holocaust Museum honors Holocaust victims for Yom HaShoah

Tuesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, a day to honor the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in World War II.

It's also a reminder of how bigotry, hatred, and indifference can affect us all.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center is working to teach young people the history lessons learned from the horrific event.

Bernard Cherkasov, the CEO of the museum, wants people to remember to speak up when they see injustice.

"Individual actions made a difference," he said. "They make a difference in today's lives as well. People can interfere when they see somebody being bullied in the playground. People can interfere when they see somebody being marginalized or dehumanized in their communities."

The museum has several ways for people to learn more about the history of the Holocaust, including virtual reality exhibits where people can interact with a survivor.

The permanent museum in Skokie is closed for renovations. Its current temporary location is at State and Kinzie streets in the River North neighborhood in Chicago, and goes by the name Experience360.