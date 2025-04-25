3 injured after medical helicopter crashes in Illinois near St. Louis

A reported ARCH Medical helicopter crash left three crew members injured in Hartford, Illinois – near St. Louis – Thursday night.

According to reports from KMOV, the crash took place around 9 p.m. at the corner of North Delmar and Date Street during what appeared to be helicopter training.

Air Methods, the helicopter's parent company, confirmed the crew members were from Granite City, Illinois, and had just departed from a local fire station.

Air Methods said all three crew members on board were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

KMOV reported that witnesses said the crash happened as the helicopter was taking off. Local officials have not confirmed details.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.