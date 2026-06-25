Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs ban on junk fees, other consumer protections into law

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday signed several new consumer protections into law, including a ban on junk fees.

The Junk Fee Ban Act requires businesses to tell consumers the final price of a ticket or hotel room upfront. Companies may not advertise prices that fail to disclose service, processing, or convenience fees, surcharges, and mandatory gratuities upfront.

For instance, the governor's office explained, if a consumer sees an ad for a $10 pair of pants, all the fees need to be included in that $10, rather than appearing as a surprise afterward that brings the total cost up.

In addition, the act requires food delivery and rideshare apps to itemize the price of food and fees before a consumer checks out, and prohibits lodging and short-term rental businesses from adding undisclosed "resort fees," among other provisions.

The act goes into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Another bill bans automated ticket scalping, when bots buy up tickets so they can drive up demand and resell them at a higher price.

Bills that forbid ticket resellers from offering tickets they don't really have, and regulating buy-now-pay-later lenders, were also signed into law.

"These are the events that make life more enjoyable, and these practices that are affecting our families are robbing hardworking folks of that joy," Pritzker said Thursday.

The governor's office said taken together, the bills he signed will increase transparency for consumer and put money back in consumers' pockets.