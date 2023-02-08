Watch CBS News
Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.

It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.

The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North.

Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations.

A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.

