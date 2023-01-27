Watch CBS News
Illinois EPA distributing grants to 48 communities to replace lead water service lines

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois EPA distributing grants to replace lead water service lines 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating the big challenge facing the City of Chicago as it seeks to replace lead water service lines.

As Chicago struggles with that, the Illinois EPA is handing out grants to 48 other communities so they can inventory the lead service lines in their villages and cities.

The grants range from $20,000 to $50,000.

