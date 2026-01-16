Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Secretary of State warning of rise in DMV text scams

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning residents after an uptick in DMV text scams claiming to enforce a January 17 deadline.

According to Giannoulias, the texts claim to be from the "Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles" and threaten driving privileges. The texts say "enforcement actions will begin tomorrow, January 17th." 

Anyone who receives a similar message should not respond or click through any links provided. Illinois residents can report scam texts here

"The Illinois Secretary of State's office does not send text messages demanding payment for traffic fines or requesting driver's license or vehicle registration information," Giannoulias said. "The only text messages sent by the office are appointment reminders for scheduled DMV appointments." 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue