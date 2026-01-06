Illinois Department of Human Services calls federal funding freeze "politically motivated"

The Illinois Department of Human Services said Tuesday that it has not received any notification about a freeze to federal social service program funding, after the Trump administration said it plans to halt billions of dollars in such funding for Illinois and four other states run by Democrats.

The IDHS called the move by the Trump administration "politically motivated."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it was withholding the funding due to allegations of fraud

In a statement, the Illinois department said: IDHS has not received any official communication or notification on impacts to federal funding. This is yet another politically motivated action by the Trump Administration that confuses families and leaves states with more questions than answers. IDHS will provide an update if it is made aware of program or funding changes."

The freezing of funds will freeze $7 billion for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, nearly $2.4 billion for the Child Care Development Fund and roughly $870 million for social services grants that largely benefit children. The states affected are Minnesota, New York, California, Illinois and Colorado.

The New York Post was first to report that HHS would withhold the funding.

"For too long, Democrat-led states and Governors have been complicit in allowing massive amounts of fraud to occur under their watch," Andrew Nixon, an HHS spokesperson, said in a statement. "Under the Trump Administration, we are ensuring that federal taxpayer dollars are being used for legitimate purposes. We will ensure these states are following the law and protecting hard-earned taxpayer money."

The decision by the Trump administration comes after HHS announced last week that it froze federal child care funding for Minnesota because of "blatant fraud" in public-assistance programs.