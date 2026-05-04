Illinois lawmakers introduce proposal to raise federal minimum wage up to $25 an hour

A coalition of Illinois Democrats is leading the charge to raise the federal minimum wage.

The Living Wage for All Act would gradually increase the minimum wage to $25 an hour by 2031 for employers with more than 500 workers, and 2038 for small businesses.

We're living through an affordability crisis," said U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois). "Prices are going up, and wages simply haven't kept up.

The current minimum wage is $7.25 and hasn't increased since 2009.

Congressional leaders have yet to say whether they will bring the bill to a vote.