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Illinois lawmakers introduce proposal to raise federal minimum wage up to $25 an hour

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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A coalition of Illinois Democrats is leading the charge to raise the federal minimum wage.

The Living Wage for All Act would gradually increase the minimum wage to $25 an hour by 2031 for employers with more than 500 workers, and 2038 for small businesses.

We're living through an affordability crisis," said U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois). "Prices are going up, and wages simply haven't kept up.

The current minimum wage is $7.25 and hasn't increased since 2009.

Congressional leaders have yet to say whether they will bring the bill to a vote.

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