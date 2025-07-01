Watch CBS News
All Illinois children will have to be tested for lead exposure in 2026

By this time next year, all children in Illinois will have lead exposure testing as the state expands the zip codes considered high risk.

The state is adding 180 more zip codes where led exposure testing will be required, part of a push for universal statewide lead exposure testing. Under state law, every child must be tested for lead exposure at 1 and 2 years old starting in 2026.

All kids aged 6 and younger must also be asked about exposure by a health care provider.

The expansion comes as Cook County home health care service Lead Care celebrated replacing 200 lead service lines in the county for free, giving hundreds of childcare facilities in the suburbs access to safe drinking water.

Cook County communities have some of the highest number of lead service lines in the U.S. Lead exposure poses a serious health risk to children under 6. 

