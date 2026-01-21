Andrej Stojakovic scores 30, No. 11 Illinois beats Maryland 89-70 for eighth straight win

Andrej Stojakovic had 30 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 11 Illinois to an 89-70 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night.

David Mirkovic had 15 points and nine rebounds, Keaton Wagler scored 13 points and Jake Davis had 12 points for the Illini (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), who won their eighth straight.

The Illini played without senior guard and second-leading scorer Kylan Boswell, who broke his right hand in practice on Monday, will have surgery Thursday and is expected to be sidelined until mid-February. Boswell is averaging 14.3 points per game.

He had played in all 124 games in his college career — 71 in two seasons at Arizona and 53 in two seasons at Illinois — before Wednesday.

Diggy Coit, who scored 43 points Sunday in Maryland's win over Penn State, was held to 15 points and guarded primarily by Stojakovic.

Andre Mills had 16 points and Solomon Washington had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (8-11, 1-7), who are in a stretch of four of five games on the road.

Illinois led 47-30 at halftime thanks to a 25-4 run to end the half.

The Illini were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers in the first half and 15 of 40 in the game. Maryland made six of its first seven shots, but ended the night shooting just 40% from the field.

The last Illini home win over the Terrapins before Wednesday was a 76-64 victory on Jan. 6, 2022. Maryland is now 7-3 in its last 10 games at the State Farm Center.

Up next

Maryland: Plays at No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday.

Illinois: Plays at No. 4 Purdue on Saturday.