Illinois beats Maryland 20-17 on a 26-yard field goal by Ethan Moczulski

Ethan Moczulski kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play to lift Illinois to a 20-17 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Fresh off a win over Oregon, the Illini struggled for most of the game against Maryland despite quarterback Katin Houser's return from a hand injury. They finally took their first lead on Javari Barnett's 64-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter, which made it 17-14.

Maryland (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten) tied it with a field goal, but Illinois mounted one more scoring drive after taking over at its own 26 with 5:45 to play.

The Illini (5-3, 3-2) were able to drive deep into Maryland territory and then run the clock down after the Terps had exhausted all their timeouts.

Quarterback Malik Washington and running back DeJuan Williams both turned the ball over for Maryland, but they also had touchdown runs in the Terrapins' first game under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Maryland has lost six straight, a skid that brought an end to Michael Locksley's tenure.

Washington opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Houser, who threw an early interception, rebounded with a 16-yard scoring strike to Brayden Trimble with 27 seconds left in the half that made it 7-all.

Williams put Maryland up 14-7 with a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Illinois: The Illini have struggled to put away struggling teams like Michigan State and Maryland, but Illinois now has three straight wins and its QB is back.

Maryland: The defense looked inspired after Abdul-Rahim was promoted from the defensive staff to interim coach. But the Terps couldn't get the stop they needed on the final drive.

Up next

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Friday night.

Maryland: At Purdue next Saturday.