Melissa Bean projected to win 2026 Democratic primary in Illinois 8th Congressional District

Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Bean is projected to win the Democratic primary in the 8th Congressional District in Illinois, a seat incumbent U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is giving up to run for the U.S. Senate.

With 87% of the vote in, Bean is leading with 32% of the vote, business owner Junaid Ahmed is in second with 26.5% of the vote, and attorney and Army veteran Dan Tully is in third place with 12.5% of the vote. None of the other five candidates were in double digits.

The district includes the Far Northwest Side of Chicago near O'Hare Airport, and several western and northwestern suburbs, including parts of Carol Stream, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Elgin, and Geneva.

Bean represented the district for three terms from 2005 to 2011, after losing re-election in 2010 to Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh. The 2026 race for the seat is Bean's first foray back into politics since she lost the seat.

Four Republicans are also running in Tuesday's primary, but a Republican hasn't won in the district since 2010. Software company owner Jennifer Davis is leading the GOP primary with 51.2% of the vote with 69% of the vote counted.