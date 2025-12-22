Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias reveals list of 2025 rejected vanity license plates

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Be they profane, inflammatory or simply hard to read, Illinois rejected 550 of the more than 55,000 requested vanity plates in 2025, and these are some of the funniest.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of this year's "naughty list" in a video he filmed Monday morning.

"As always we appreciate the creativity of Illinoisans who want customized license plates, but they must meet certain standards of good taste and decency," GIannoulias said.

Rejected plates included "BBL," "BRICKED," "IBPOOPN," "ICUP" and "BDASMOM."

"I keep telling my wife to stop requesting this plate," Giannoulias joked about that last one.

Giannoulias mentioned several others in the list that, while certainly entertaining, were a little too inappropriate for us to print.

"As always, go ahead and get creative but please keep it clean, and avoid ending up on the naughty list," Giannoulias said in his video before wishing the families of Illinois a happy holiday.

Click here to watch the full video. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue