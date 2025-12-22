Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias reveals list of 2025 rejected vanity license plates

Be they profane, inflammatory or simply hard to read, Illinois rejected 550 of the more than 55,000 requested vanity plates in 2025, and these are some of the funniest.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of this year's "naughty list" in a video he filmed Monday morning.

"As always we appreciate the creativity of Illinoisans who want customized license plates, but they must meet certain standards of good taste and decency," GIannoulias said.

Rejected plates included "BBL," "BRICKED," "IBPOOPN," "ICUP" and "BDASMOM."

"I keep telling my wife to stop requesting this plate," Giannoulias joked about that last one.

Giannoulias mentioned several others in the list that, while certainly entertaining, were a little too inappropriate for us to print.

"As always, go ahead and get creative but please keep it clean, and avoid ending up on the naughty list," Giannoulias said in his video before wishing the families of Illinois a happy holiday.

Click here to watch the full video.