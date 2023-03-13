Illini women's basketball team heads to first NCAA Tournament since 2003

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illini women's basketball team will play in its first NCAA Tournament since 2003, earning a berth in a play-in game.

Illinois (22-9), an 11 seed, will take on Mississippi State (20-10) on Wednesday for a chance to face off with No. 6 Creighton.

The Illini, lead by first-year coach Shauna Green, began the season on a six-game winning streak, the program's best start since the 1986-87 campaign. The team finished with a 10-1 non-conference record, a mark tied the all-time school record, and 11-7 in conference play.

Junior guard Makira Cook earned All-Big Ten first team honors. Junior forward Kendall Bostic and junior guard Genesis Bryant both won All-Big Ten Team second team honors and sophomore guard Adalia McKenzie earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.

This will be the Illini's ninth NCAA Tournament appearance. Illinois is 8-8 all-time.