Illini to kickoff college football season against Toledo

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The college football regular season gores full tilt this weekend, and that includes Illinois kicking off its season with a home game against Toledo.

It's the first test for Luke Altmeyer as the Illini's starting quarterback after transferring in from the University of Mississippi.

"We've got a hungry football team," said head coach Bret Bielema. "We got a group of guys that really want to work. They understand the ability to be humble is a really good trait. We got to keep the edge every game. We can't have one chip on our shoulder but two. That's how we have to play."

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 5:24 PM

