Illini game against Minnesota postponed due to COVID cases in Gophers program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS/AP) -- The Illini game scheduled for Tuesday in Champaign against last-place Minnesota has been postponed.

The reason is COVID-19 cases within the Gophers program.

The game will be rescheduled for Feb. 20.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-2 at home. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 4.4.

The Golden Gophers have gone 1-11 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 13.6 assists per game led by Ta'Lon Cooper averaging 5.6.