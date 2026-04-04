Illini fans react to heartbreaking loss to UConn in Final Four game

It comes as no surprise that the result was devastating for Illini fans, especially fans who made the trip to Indianapolis.

Despite the Illini's takeover there, the support from the fans just wasn't enough to get that win.

Arms were folded, faces stunned by, and a feeling of defeat—that's what was left as the road to the championship came to a halt with the Fighting Illini losing to the UConn Huskies.

After waiting 21 years to get back to the Final Four, the Illini nation wanted more.

"You never know when it's going to happen again, right?" said fan Mike Summitt. "It's just hard to get here. So, I'm glad to be here."

"Obviously, it's a great time being here in Indy watching, but ... I wanted more. I wanted more," said Illinois alum Conner Smith.

"We were there in 2005, so it's a little different feeling," said fan Josh Means.

"Amazing run by the Illini. Great team. Great chemistry. Fell a little short tonight, but we love them," said fan Matt Williams.

Love for the team remains. When the team's bus returns home in Champaign, Illinois, the fans, school, and loved ones will be there to remind them of the great job they did during this season's run.