IHSA postpones Illinois state high school football championship games on Saturday due to winter storm

The Illinois High School Association football state championships scheduled for Saturday have been postponed, as Illinois State University is closing its campus due to heavy snow in the forecast.

IHSA said the university in the Bloomington-Normal area is closing its campus out of an abundance of caution due to the winter storm. The National Weather Service is expecting snow totals expected to reach 7 to 10 inches in the area on Saturday.

Four IHSA Football State Finals games were scheduled to take place at ISU's Hancock Stadium in Normal on Saturday – the Class 5A, 6A, 7A, and 8A championship games have been postponed. New dates have not yet been announced.

The Class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A games on Friday were not affected, and will be played as scheduled.

"The postponement of the IHSA Football State Finals is unprecedented in the state playoffs' 51-year history," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of these schools and communities as we work to determine the best and safest solution to rescheduling these contests and crowning state champions in our four largest classes."