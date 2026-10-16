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IHSA puts Lincoln-Way East High School on probation after racism accusations

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The Illinois High School Association has placed Lincoln-Way East High School on probation following accusations of racism at sporting events.

Five students at the south suburban high school are accused of making racist gestures toward Homewood-Flossmoor fans during a football game in early September, which was caught on video.

A few days later, Homewood-Flossmoor High School leaders said they were considering legal action after a second racist taunting incident happened when their girls' cross-country teams were at a meet. In that incident, Lincoln-Way East coaches were accused of making racist remarks.

The IHSA board said Lincoln-Way East will remain on probation for the rest of the school year. Any more violations could mean more serious consequences.

The IHSA also unanimously agreed to allow six students accused of that racial harassment to withdraw rather than be expelled from school a couple weeks after the allegations were made. 

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