IHSA board to discuss racism allegations against Lincoln-Way East girls' cross-country team

The Illinois High School Association board on Wednesday was expected to discuss the investigation into alleged racist behavior from the Lincoln-Way East High School girls' cross-country team in Chicago's south suburbs.

Last month, the coach was accused of telling team members to "run past those monkeys," referring to runners from Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

The Homewood-Flossmoor athletes said students from Lincoln-Way East then made racist noises and monkey-like gestures at them at a Sept. 4 meet.

Lincoln-Way East officials said they investigated, but claimed it was all a misunderstanding.

This was one of two times Lincoln-Way East school members were accused of racism within one weekend.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233 Supt. Dr. Jennifer Norrell said the first incident happened at a varsity football game on Friday when students reported that Lincoln-Way East fans mimicked monkeys while taunting Homewood-Flossmoor fans in the crowd.

A video posted on social media appears to show some Lincoln-Way East students on the practice field making the inappropriate gestures. Homewood-Flossmoor leaders said the gestures were directed at Black students.

Six Lincoln-Way students accused of racial harassment were ultimately allowed to withdraw from the school game incident, instead of being expelled.

The incidents sparked a student walkout protest at Lincoln-Way East in support of Homewood-Flossmoor students.

Lincoln-Way East is located in Frankfort, Illinois.