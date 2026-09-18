6 Lincoln-Way East students to leave school after racist behavior towards Homewood-Flossmoor students

Six students from Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, accused of racially harassing students from Homewood-Flossmoor, are now leaving the school.

The school board voted unanimously to allow the students to withdraw, instead of moving forward with their expulsions. With the six students withdrawing, they will also forfeit all student privileges.

The school board approved that outcome after returning from closed session

The board did not identify the six students or detail each student's level of involvement.

The decision comes two weeks after a video captured Lincoln-Way East students making monkey-like gestures toward Homewood-Flossmoor students during a football game on September 4th.

Superintendent of the Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233 Dr. Jennifer Norrell, told CBS News Chicago that after two reported incidents in a single weekend, their attorney has been in contact with state agencies about whether or not the next step will be filing a lawsuit.

Before Thursday night's decision, students at Lincoln Way East walked out in support of Homewood-Flossmoor students.

The district is also cooperating with the Illinois High School Association as it investigates separate claims of racial harassment involving the school's cross-country teams and its coach.

Lincoln Way has denied those allegations.