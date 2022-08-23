IDOT to review signs, pavement markings near Harvey business twice hit by cars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said it's reviewing signs and pavement markings near an intersection in south suburban Harvey, after two cars smashed into a business on separate occasions.

On Sunday morning, a car smashed into the side of Al's Auto Repair Service near 152nd and Park Avenue.

The Harvey Fire Department said the woman who was driving told them she lost control because of a mechanical error.

It came just a few months after another car crashed into the same shop in May. That driver was trying to get away from police, but smashed into the building instead.

The Ibry family, who owns the business, said speeding is bad on their corner. Robert Ibry said he found a stop sign, and put it up himself, only to find it down days later.

Since May they've rebuilding, and that is what they plan to do again now.

"I can't stand by and watch my father lose this," Robert said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said there have been no recent speed studies along Park Avenue near 152nd Street, but "The department will review the existing signs and pavement markings to determine if changes are needed."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Ibry family with the costs of repairs.