IDOT crews to begin overnight graffiti removal across Chicago expressways

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

IDOT to begin graffiti removal Wednesday, Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for IDOT graffiti crews across the Chicago expressway system this week.

There will be shoulder closures and brief lane closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

IDOT spends hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to remove graffiti.

Even the recently renovated Jane Byrne Interchange is splattered with unauthorized public art.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

