IDOT crews to begin overnight graffiti removal across Chicago expressways
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for IDOT graffiti crews across the Chicago expressway system this week.
There will be shoulder closures and brief lane closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
IDOT spends hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to remove graffiti.
Even the recently renovated Jane Byrne Interchange is splattered with unauthorized public art.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.