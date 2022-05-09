Watch CBS News
Iconic Orange Garden sign moved to new home in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After 90 years hanging over a North Center Chinese restaurant, an iconic neon sign is on the way to a new home in Chicago's suburbs. 

Movers packed up the Orange Garden sign Sunday morning for its move to Highland Park. 

The wife of Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan bought the piece of Chicago history at a recent auction. 

Now it heads to Madame Zuzu's, Corgan's tea shop and used record store. 

The Orange Garden owners plan to close the restaurant next year but wanted to preserve the sign. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 12:17 AM

