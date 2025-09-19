4 detained after clashes with ICE agents in Broadview. What happens next to those arrested?

Four people have been taken into custody after clashes between ICE agents and protesters outside a federal immigration facility in Broadview on Friday. Legal experts weighed in on what those people could face if they're charged with any crime.

A protester was pulled behind the fence at the ICE Broadview facility after a chemical irritant canister was deployed, and that person threw the can back at ICE agents. At some point, a tire was slashed on a Department of Homeland Security vehicle.

In a statement, DHS accused demonstrators of blocking the entrance to the ICE Broadview building and assaulting law enforcement. Three people were taken into custody.

A fourth person was taken into custody around 4:10 p.m., after a woman stood in the way of a van trying to leave the parking lot of the ICE facility in Broadview.

An ICE agent pushed the woman, who pushed back, before at least one other agent shoved her away from the van, and she fell to the ground.

She was later placed in handcuffs and taken behind the gate. A Broadview ambulance later responded to the scene and paramedics could be seen treating the woman in the parking lot. She was later loaded into the ambulance on a gurney and driven away. It was unclear if she was still in federal custody when the ambulance took her away.

What could happen to those four people after being detained by ICE?

"They may be detained in custody pending a decision by the feds as to whether they're going to prosecute," said attorney Richard Kling, who practices law in federal court.

Kling said, if these the government does file charges against those who were arrested, the protesters could appear in federal court as soon as Friday afternoon.

"It's minor. You have cases in the federal building dealing with murder, and sexual assault, and trafficking, and all of the other terrible things that go on in society, and disorderly conduct at the Broadview ICE facility is probably at the bottom of the totem pole," Kling said.

He said, U.S. citizen or not, federal agents might argue the behavior outside the ICE Broadview facility was not protected by the First Amendment.

Meantime, in Bolingbrook, U.S. citizens had a different type of encounter with federal agents. A group of landscaping co-workers was in a car in the parking lot of a Culver's, when the driver claimed ICE agents approached them and blocked them in, and they had to prove their citizenship.

"ICE officers should only be detaining people if they have a reasonable basis to believe the person is not legally in the United States," said immigrant rights attorney Kalman Resnick.

Resnick said more and more people are traveling with documentation – a driver's license, passport, or birth certificate – following a recent Supreme Court decision that effectively "to ICE means that they can now detain people simply on the basis of their appearance."

Protestors said they'll use their First Amendment privileges as citizens to continue demonstrations outside the ICE Broadview facility.