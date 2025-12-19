Man charged with stealing $6,200 worth of ice cream from delivery trucks in Indiana

A man has been charged with stealing hundreds of cases of ice cream from delivery trucks in northwest Indiana.

Police in Griffith, Indiana, said Christopher Stewart was arrested on Friday after stealing 258 cases of ice cream from delivery trucks over the course of several weeks. The stolen ice cream was valued at approximately $6,200.

Stewart allegedly admitted to stealing the ice cream and selling it.

He has been charged with multiple counts of theft, and is being held in the Lake County Jail.