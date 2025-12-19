Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with stealing $6,200 worth of ice cream from delivery trucks in Indiana

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man has been charged with stealing hundreds of cases of ice cream from delivery trucks in northwest Indiana.

Police in Griffith, Indiana, said Christopher Stewart was arrested on Friday after stealing 258 cases of ice cream from delivery trucks over the course of several weeks. The stolen ice cream was valued at approximately $6,200.

Stewart allegedly admitted to stealing the ice cream and selling it.

He has been charged with multiple counts of theft, and is being held in the Lake County Jail.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue