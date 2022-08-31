'I can't imagine a more beautiful thing': Gov. JB Pritzker hops on corny TikTok trend after NASA tweet

'I can't imagine a more beautiful thing': Gov. JB Pritzker hops on TikTok corn trend after NASA twee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker and NASA didn't miss the opportunity to get in on a wildly viral TikTok trend about a midwestern staple.

You likely can't escape that audio all over the internet. It's a song remix of a viral "Recess Therapy" interview about a little boy's obsession with corn.

His enthusiasm to have a "corn-tastic" time was recognized when NASA tweeted out pictures of the fields of corn across the Midwest you can see all the way from space.

For me, I really like corn...



It's CORN! 🌽 🎶

A big field of corn, @NASA can see it from space! pic.twitter.com/cLvgiW0PHr — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 29, 2022

Then Governor Pritzker jumped in on the trend quoting the original video with "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing."