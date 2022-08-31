'I can't imagine a more beautiful thing': Gov. JB Pritzker hops on corny TikTok trend after NASA tweet
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker and NASA didn't miss the opportunity to get in on a wildly viral TikTok trend about a midwestern staple.
You likely can't escape that audio all over the internet. It's a song remix of a viral "Recess Therapy" interview about a little boy's obsession with corn.
His enthusiasm to have a "corn-tastic" time was recognized when NASA tweeted out pictures of the fields of corn across the Midwest you can see all the way from space.
Then Governor Pritzker jumped in on the trend quoting the original video with "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing."
