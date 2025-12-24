I Am A Gentleman held 11th Christmas toy giveaway in Bronzeville

For many Chicago families, Christmas can be a stressful time of year, but thanks to the generosity of the organization won't be short of gifts or food.

The 11th annual Christmas toy giveaway was held in Bronzeville by the organization I Am A Gentleman. In addition to toys, the organization also gave away food and clothing.

"We do it this way every Christmas Eve for 11 years, and each year, it gets bigger and better," Founder and Executive Director Jermaine Anderson said.

Volunteers with the organization spent the day giving back. Hundreds of families were served in the community until all of the toys and resources were gone.

"Brought my grandkids out to get some Christmas presents. It's been kind of a rough year," said Christine McDonald. "It's a big blessing. It brings joy to your heart. Kids are happy, and they appreciate anything they get."

Each family that showed up got fully stocked grocery bags, courtesy of Mariano's, with everything needed for Christmas dinner.

"Every kid deserves a special toy on Christmas morning. Every kid deserves to receive Christmas magic right there in their local neighborhood, and here at I Am A Gentleman, we believe no kid should be left behind," Anderson said.