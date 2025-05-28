Watch CBS News
I-88 ramp to Route 83 closed for days after semitruck crash in Oak Brook, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

The I-88 ramp to Route 83 in Oak Brook, Illinois, is closed after a semitruck damaged a support beam on Tuesday night. 

According to Illinois State Police, a commercial truck hauling an excavator attempted to go under the bridge just after 7 p.m. when it damaged the overpass. 

Illinois State Police said the truck damaged a support beam, impacting the ramp's structure. Repairs to the ramp are expected to take several days. 

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates when new information becomes available. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

