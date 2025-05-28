I-88 ramp to Route 83 closed for days after semitruck crash in Oak Brook, Illinois

I-88 ramp to Route 83 closed for days after semi-truck crash in Oakbrook, Illinois

The I-88 ramp to Route 83 in Oak Brook, Illinois, is closed after a semitruck damaged a support beam on Tuesday night.

According to Illinois State Police, a commercial truck hauling an excavator attempted to go under the bridge just after 7 p.m. when it damaged the overpass.

Illinois State Police said the truck damaged a support beam, impacting the ramp's structure. Repairs to the ramp are expected to take several days.

Quite the hole was knocked into the fascia beam carrying NB Rt. 83 over I-88. Damage was done by a semi exiting WB88 onto SB83 around 9:45 pm last night. (Photo Captured News for CBS). The exit is closed TFN. Exit at Spring Rd/22nd to access SB83. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/7nbEnWqA7W — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 28, 2025

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates when new information becomes available.