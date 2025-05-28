I-88 ramp to Route 83 closed for days after semitruck crash in Oak Brook, Illinois
The I-88 ramp to Route 83 in Oak Brook, Illinois, is closed after a semitruck damaged a support beam on Tuesday night.
According to Illinois State Police, a commercial truck hauling an excavator attempted to go under the bridge just after 7 p.m. when it damaged the overpass.
Illinois State Police said the truck damaged a support beam, impacting the ramp's structure. Repairs to the ramp are expected to take several days.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
