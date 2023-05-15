2 children, 1 adult injured after car hits wall on I-80/94 near Kennedy Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two children and one adult were injured in a crash on I-80/94 in Indiana.
Indiana State Police said a car hit a wall just after Kennedy Avenue around 4:05 a.m.
Police said two children were injured including an 11-year-old who was airlifted to a hospital. The driver was also taken to a local hospital.
All lanes are reopened.
