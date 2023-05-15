Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children, 1 adult injured after car hits wall on I-80/94 near Kennedy Avenue

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two children and one adult were injured in a crash on I-80/94 in Indiana. 

Indiana State Police said a car hit a wall just after Kennedy Avenue around 4:05 a.m.

Police said two children were injured including an 11-year-old who was airlifted to a hospital. The driver was also taken to a local hospital. 

All lanes are reopened. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.