5-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-80 shut down at I-55 near Joliet

All eastbound lanes are closed on I-80 at I-55 after a crash involving five vehicles near Joliet on Thursday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash involving a commercial vehicle and four other vehicles occurred just before 8 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Video from the scene shows a semi truck jackknifed into a barrier on the expressway.

State police said the crash caused a diesel fuel spill.

Police said the northbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80 remains closed as crews work to clear the area.

State police are asking commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.