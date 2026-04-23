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5-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-80 shut down at I-55 near Joliet

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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All eastbound lanes are closed on I-80 at I-55 after a crash involving five vehicles near Joliet on Thursday morning. 

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash involving a commercial vehicle and four other vehicles occurred just before 8 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. 

Video from the scene shows a semi truck jackknifed into a barrier on the expressway. 

State police said the crash caused a diesel fuel spill.   

Police said the northbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-80 remains closed as crews work to clear the area. 

State police are asking commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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