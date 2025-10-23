Multi-vehicle crash involving deer closes eastbound lanes on I-80

A deer on the roadway led to a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 in Will County early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said a car hit a deer on the roadway near Wolf Road just before 5:40 a.m. State police saidthe car was then hit by four other vehicles.

The driver of the car involved in the initial crash was taken to a local hospital with injuries. It is not clear if any other injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.