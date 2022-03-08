Injuries Reported In Crash On I-80 Near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Injuries were reported Tuesday in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near Joliet.

The crash happened on I-80 before Briggs Street, between Joliet and New Lenox.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a minivan apparently plowed into the back of a car - and hit the car so hard that it was forced off into the center median ditch.

The car sustained heavy damage to its trunk and the back of its rear axle, while the minivan sustained front-end damage.

At least a couple of people were injured, but their conditions were not immediately learned.

Eastbound I-80 was closed at the scene. Westbound I-80 was open, but delayed by gapers.