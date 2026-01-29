Lanes closed on I-65 after U.S. mail trailer crashes, splits open

Lanes are closed on northbound I-65 in Northwest Indiana after a crash involving a U.S. mail trailer on Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, I-65 is blocked north of the ramp to westbound I-94 after a trailer loaded with U.S. mail crashed and split.

ISP recommends exiting at Ridge Road or Ripley to get to eastbound I-94.

State police expect the closure to remain in effect for 3 to 4 hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and it is unclear if any injuries were reported

