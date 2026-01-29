Watch CBS News
Local News

Lanes closed on I-65 after U.S. mail trailer crashes, splits open

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Lanes are closed on northbound I-65 in Northwest Indiana after a crash involving a U.S. mail trailer on Thursday morning. 

According to Indiana State Police, I-65 is blocked north of the ramp to westbound I-94 after a trailer loaded with U.S. mail crashed and split. 

ISP recommends exiting at Ridge Road or Ripley to get to eastbound I-94. 

State police expect the closure to remain in effect for 3 to 4 hours. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and it is unclear if any injuries were reported  

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue