Driver dead, passenger injured after car hits tree on I-57

Driver dead, passenger injured after car hits tree on I-57

Driver dead, passenger injured after car hits tree on I-57

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a high-speed crash on I-57 near Halsted Street Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said a Chevrolet Impala ran off the roadway, up an embankment, and struck a tree just after 9 p.m.

The woman driving the car died at the scene.

A male passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Southbound lanes reopened on I-57 before 2 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police are investigating.