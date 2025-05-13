Watch CBS News
Local News

All northbound lanes closed on I-57 in south Chicago suburb after pedestrian hit

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

All northbound lanes are closed on I-57 after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 127th Street in south suburban Calumet Park on Tuesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 6 a.m.  State police confirmed the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. 

The pedestrian's condition is unknown at this time.  

ISP said traffic is being forced off at 127th Street as crews work to clear the crash site. Morning commuters should seek alternate routes to avoid delays. 

Illinois State Police is investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.