All northbound lanes closed on I-57 in south Chicago suburb after pedestrian hit

All northbound lanes are closed on I-57 after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 127th Street in south suburban Calumet Park on Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 6 a.m. State police confirmed the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

The pedestrian's condition is unknown at this time.

ISP said traffic is being forced off at 127th Street as crews work to clear the crash site. Morning commuters should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Illinois State Police is investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.