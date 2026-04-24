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Two injured after car crashes into guardrail and goes airborne on I-294 in Deerfield

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Two people were injured after a car crashed into a guardrail and went airborne on I-294 early Friday morning in Deerfield, Illinois. 

State Police said a driver tried to get on the ramp at Lake Cook Road to the southbound I-294 at a high speed and went off the roadway just after 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle hit a guardrail, went airborne, and crashed onto its side. 

The driver and passenger were trapped inside the vehicle until assistance from emergency responders.

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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