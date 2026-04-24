Two injured after car crashes into guardrail and goes airborne on I-294 in Deerfield

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a guardrail and went airborne on I-294 early Friday morning in Deerfield, Illinois.

State Police said a driver tried to get on the ramp at Lake Cook Road to the southbound I-294 at a high speed and went off the roadway just after 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle hit a guardrail, went airborne, and crashed onto its side.

The driver and passenger were trapped inside the vehicle until assistance from emergency responders.

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.