Police issue alert of recent Hyundai, Kia car thefts on Chicago's West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning drivers of a series of car thefts in a West Side neighborhood.

Within the past two weeks, at least five Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen from the street and parking lots in a South Austin Corridor.

The thefts happened near an area bordered by Washington, Madison, Menard, and Central Avenue.

Incident Dates and Locations: 

  • 0-100 block of N. Menard on October 4, 2022, between 4:20 and 6:15 p.m. 
  • 5600 block of W. Washington on October 9, 2022, at 2:43 p.m. 
  • 5600 block of W. Washington on October 12, 2022, at 1:23 p.m.
  • 0-100 block of N. Parkside on October 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. 
  • 0-100 block of N. Waller between 3:00 p.m. October 13 and 12:15 p.m. October 14, 2022. 

Police didn't have any available descriptions of the suspect(s).

What you can do:  

  • Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start). 
  • Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a frequently stolen Make/Model 
  • If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence. 
  • Consider buying an alarm with motion detection. 
  • Do not leave any valuables inside your car. 
  • If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately. 

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253. 

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:15 AM

