Police issue alert of recent Hyundai, Kia car thefts on Chicago's West Side

CPD warn of car thefts on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning drivers of a series of car thefts in a West Side neighborhood.

Within the past two weeks, at least five Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen from the street and parking lots in a South Austin Corridor.

The thefts happened near an area bordered by Washington, Madison, Menard, and Central Avenue.

Incident Dates and Locations:



0-100 block of N. Menard on October 4, 2022, between 4:20 and 6:15 p.m.

5600 block of W. Washington on October 9, 2022, at 2:43 p.m.

5600 block of W. Washington on October 12, 2022, at 1:23 p.m.

0-100 block of N. Parkside on October 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

0-100 block of N. Waller between 3:00 p.m. October 13 and 12:15 p.m. October 14, 2022.

Police didn't have any available descriptions of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start).

Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a frequently stolen Make/Model

If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.

Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.

Do not leave any valuables inside your car.

If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.